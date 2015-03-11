By Lamine Chikhi
minister invited right groups to visit and check on media
freedoms, in a rare move in the North African state where
foreign criticism has often been rejected as interference.
Groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty
International have regularly accused Algiers of cracking down on
journalists and activists.
"I urge international NGOs (non-governmental organisations)
to visit Algeria, to read its press before making judgements ...
We are an open country," Hamid Grine said in his office.
Algeria has allowed local television to host more political
debates since "Arab Spring" uprisings toppled rulers in Tunisia,
Egypt and Libya in 2011.
Cartoonists and columnists often mock veteran president
Abdelaziz Bouteflika, army generals and ministers in the
Algerian press.
But New York-based Human Rights Watch this week reported
authorities had arrested rights activist Rachid Aouine for
mocking the police on social media.
"Algerian authorities need to change the laws against
peaceful protest and stop sending protesters to prison," the
organisation said.
Grine acknowledged journalists often struggled to get access
to officials in the country, saying his ministry was stepping up
training of press officers.
"We told them never lie to a journalist, answer his calls,"
Grine said.
