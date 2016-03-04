By Zohra Bensemra
TINDOUF, Algeria, March 4 In refugee camps near
the town of Tindouf in the arid south-west Algeria conditions
are hard for indigenous Sahrawi residents.
The five camps there are home to an estimated 165,000
Sahrawi refugees, according to the United Nations refugee
agency, citing government figures.
"Income-generating activities are scarce" for the refugees,
the UNHCR says. The camps' residents are "mainly dependent on
humanitarian assistance with little prospect for self-reliance."
The UNCHR classifies 90,000 of these refugees as vulnerable.
NGOs, including Oxfam, run language and computer courses for
women.
The flag of Western Sahara flutters in the school
playground. A mural painted on a wall of the National Union of
Sahrawi Women headquarters in Boudjdour camp reads in Spanish,
"If the present is a struggle, the future is ours."
Over and over the refugees are heard saying they want to go
back home to Western Sahara, a region mired in a four-decade
deadlock.
In two of the camps, Boudjdour and Al Smara, there are no
streetlights. The refugees cannot afford to buy fuel for
generators so they depend on car batteries to power lights when
night falls. Tankers deliver water once a month. (Images of the
camps can be seen in reut.rs/1Rt92Nx)
Many residents are using mud to make bricks and rebuild
their homes after floods damaged the area last year.
Children make the best of things, playing with a ball
outside the tents they call home, or using a makeshift seesaw
made from a wooden plank and an oil barrel.
At the local school and nursery, where teachers are
indigenous Sahrawi, refugees try to get ahead through education.
Older students set their sights on university in Algeria or
Spain.
Morocco has controlled most of Western Sahara since 1975 and
claims sovereignty over the sparsely populated stretch of desert
to its south, which has offshore fishing, phosphate reserves and
oilfield potential.
Morocco's annexation of Western Sahara prompted a rebellion
by the Polisario Front backed by Morocco's neighbour Algeria.
The United Nations brokered a ceasefire in 1991, but talks have
since failed to find a lasting settlement in Africa's
longest-running territorial dispute.
UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon plans to visit the camps on
March 5.
(Reporting by Zohra Bensemra, writing by Brian McGee; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)