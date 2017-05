CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a foiled bomb attack on an Algerian police station one day earlier, the group's AMAQ news agency reported.

"An operation of martyrdom using an explosive in a bag by an Islamic State fighter yesterday targeted an Algerian police station in the Constantine city centre," AMAQ said.

The militant was shot before he could enter the station, state news reported.

