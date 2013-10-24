* Rockets, arms near southern border with Libya
* Algeria, Libya's other neighbours wary of Libyan turmoil
* Al Qaeda local affiliate, other Islamists operate in area
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Oct 24 Algerian troops discovered a
huge arms cache near the border with Libya, including hundreds
of surface-to-air missiles, rockets and landmines, an Algerian
security source said on Thursday.
"It is an arsenal of war," the source, who asked not to be
named, told Reuters, adding that it likely belonged to
militants.
Algeria is worried about violence spilling over from
neighbouring Libya, where a fragile central government is
struggling to contain militias and Islamist militants operating
in its lawless southern desert.
The source said the cache was found in Illizi in southern
Algeria, about 200 km (125 miles) from the Amenas gas plant,
which Libyan-based Islamist militants attacked in January,
killing nearly 40 foreign contractors.
The weapons included 100 anti-aircraft missiles, more than
500 MANPAD shoulder-launched rockets often used against low
flying aircraft like helicopters, and hundreds of rocket
launchers, rifles, landmines and rocket-propelled grenades, the
source added.
He did not give further details on how or when the arms were
recovered.
Two years after its civil war toppled Muammar Gaddafi, Libya
is still awash with weapons from the former leader's regime and
the militias who fought him.
Tunisia's Prime Minister Ali Larayedh told Reuters last week
Islamist militants were taking advantage of Libya's chaos to get
training and weapons across its porous border with Tunisia.
The attack on the Amenas gas installation and Libya's chaos
have left energy companies wary over security in North Africa.
BP and Norway's Statoil are still assessing whether to send
foreign workers back to Amenas.
"Algeria is a target for al Qaeda cells who may have been
planning a major attack, maybe disrupting air traffic or
striking military aircraft or helicopters, which are the best
tools to track terrorists in the desert," said security analyst
and Ennahar TV editor Anis Rahmani.
As well as Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, other militant
groups in North Africa include Ansar al-Sharia both in Tunisia
and Libya, and the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa
or MUJWA, scattered this year by the French offensive in Mali.
MUJWA recently announced it was joining forces with another
group led by veteran Algerian fighter Mokhtar Belmokhtar, who
masterminded the attack on the Amenas plant in January.
Seven Tunisian police were killed on Wednesday in gun
battles with militants in Tunisia, where the government two
months ago began a crackdown on Islamist hardline, Ansar
al-Sharia, blamed for killing two opposition leaders.