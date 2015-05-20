ALGIERS May 20 Algerian security forces killed
three militants east of the capital on the second day of a major
offensive, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, bringing to
25 the total number of insurgents shot dead.
The ministry said late on Tuesday the army had killed 22
fighters in Bouira province in a region that was an Islamist
militant stronghold during a 1990s civil war that left 200,000
people dead.
Fighters allied with both al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
and Islamic State operate in Algeria, mostly in mountainous
northern areas, but militant attacks have been rare since the
war with Islamist insurgents mostly came to an end in 2000.
The military has given no details or mentioned the
affiliation of the fighters involved.
But security sources on Tuesday said the strike was against
members of the Caliphate Soldiers, an al Qaeda splinter faction
that had declared allegiance with Islamic State militants who
control territory in Iraq and Syria.
Last September, the Caliphate Soldiers kidnapped and killed
a French tourist in the mountains east of Algiers. Since then,
Algerian security forces have carried out increased security
operations in the area.
Algeria has become a key partner in the Western campaign
against insurgencies across North Africa, especially in northern
Mali and Libya.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Patrick Markey and
Raissa Kasolowsky)