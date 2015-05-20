(Adds more details from security sources)
ALGIERS May 20 Algerian security forces killed
three armed Islamist militants east of the capital on the second
day of a major offensive, the defence ministry said on
Wednesday, bringing to 25 the total number of insurgents shot
dead.
One security source said that among the dead was the leader
of an al Qaeda offshoot which had declared its loyalty to the
Islamic State militant group.
The ministry said late on Tuesday the army had killed 22 of
the group in Bouira province, a region that was an Islamist
militant stronghold during a 1990s war that left 200,000 people
dead.
Both al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Islamic State
operate in pockets of Algeria, mostly in mountainous northern
areas, but attacks have been rare since the war with Islamist
armed groups subsided in 2000.
The military has given no details or mentioned the
affiliation of the jihadists involved, just calling them
"terrorists", which is the Algerian armed forces' general term
for Islamist armed groups.
Security sources said the strike was against members of the
Caliphate Soldiers, an al Qaeda splinter faction that had
declared allegiance to Islamic State militants who control
territory in Iraq and Syria.
Among the 25 killed was the leader of the faction, Athmane
al-Assimi, who replaced Gouri Abdelmalek, the commander who was
killed in December 2014 in the region of Boumerdes, one security
source said.
The operation was launched by Algerian intelligence about 10
days ago when it pursued a gunman who had met with other
members, the security source told Reuters asking not to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"The Caliphate Soldiers terrorist group is obviously on the
decline, it has lost most of its members in the past six months,
this is a major achievement for the army," the source said.
Last September, the Caliphate Soldiers kidnapped and killed
a French tourist in the mountains east of Algiers. Since then,
Algerian security forces have carried out increased security
operations in the area.
Algeria, an OPEC member and major gas supplier to Europe,
has become a key partner in the Western campaign against
Islamist insurgencies across North Africa and the Sahel region,
sharing intelligence and expertise with neighbours like Tunisia.
