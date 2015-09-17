(Repeats Wednesday item)
* Bouteflika loyalists seen in stronger position
* Purge ousts DRS chief as political kingmaker
* Sensitive time for Algeria after oil price collapse
By Patrick Markey and Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Sept 16 President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika's ousting of a powerful spy chief once regarded as
Algeria's "kingmaker" has strengthened the veteran leader's
allies and revived speculation over how long he plans to stay in
power.
As head of the DRS military intelligence service for two
decades, Mohamed Mediene was seen by the public only in rare
grainy photographs but won a reputation as a power broker so
influential that one of his nicknames was "King of Algeria".
Mediene's removal on Sunday, announced in a terse
presidential statement, was the culmination of two years of
restructuring, purges and dismissals in the Direction du
Renseignement et Securite by Bouteflika.
It may also be a final purge in a struggle for influence
among the military intelligence and civilian old guard, widely
seen as rival factions since the uprising against French
colonial rule in the late 1950s.
"End of an Era" screamed the front page of El Watan
newspaper. Describing the departure of the rarely-seen spy
chief, Liberte daily said: "The Myth has crumbled."
Bouteflika, 78, has also been seen in public infrequently
since surviving a stroke in 2013. Even after his re-election for
a fourth term in April 2014, he has appeared only in brief
television recordings, fueling speculation about his intentions.
But curbing the DRS' influence means effectively that
Bouteflika loyalists now hold more sway, analysts and opposition
leaders say, and that may allow the independence war veteran to
eventually step aside for an ally.
"We could be seeing the way to a succession. These changes
are nothing more than the result of a battle of clans that has
led to the victory of one over the other," said Soufiane
Djilali, leader of the opposition party Jil Jadid.
Mediene's departure comes at a sensitive time for Algeria, a
top gas supplier to Europe and a partner in the Western campaign
against Islamist militancy in the Sahel area of north Africa, as
there are questions over whether Bouteflika has the stamina to
finish his fourth mandate, due to end in 2019.
Officials and diplomats say Bouteflika, who rose to power in
1999, has his mental faculties but is physically frail, and
appears in a wheelchair when he greets foreign dignitaries.
A fall in global oil prices has officials fretting over
finances and heavy state spending as the oil and gas revenues
that fund 60 percent of Algeria's budget slide as petroleum
prices fall.
Presidents and parliament are elected, but Algeria's
politics has mostly been dominated by old guard veterans from
the National Liberation Front or FLN party, business elites and
military generals competing for influence.
But even with their internal rivalries, political analysts
say Algeria's rulers have prized stability above all since the
upheaval that followed a war with armed Islamists in the 1990s
that killed 200,000 people and left Algerians wary of turmoil.
Should Bouteflika step side, among names now touted to
succeed him are Abdelkader Bensaleh, 75, the chairman of the
senate. He is a Bouteflika loyalist and is seen as a candidate
of continuity, political analysts say.
Other potential candidates are Prime Minister Abdelmalek
Sellal and Lakhdar Brahimi, 81, the former U.N. negotiator and a
close associate of the president who has visited Bouteflika
frequently in recent months.
"If there is any big implication from Mediene's departure,
it's that the power struggle for the presidency is likely over,"
said Geoff Porter at North Africa Risk Consulting.
"Whatever one may think of President Bouteflika and Mohamed
Mediene, uncertainty regarding the presidency hamstrung Algeria
for the last two years, if not more."
CIGARS AND COUNTER-INSURGENCY
Little has been made official about Mediene's background.
The rare pictures of him show a bespectacled man, cigar in hand
- he had a fondness for Cuban cigars - in a tweed jacket looking
more like a school teacher than a KGB-trained spy chief.
Security sources say he joined the army in 1957 during the
war against colonial France and became an officer after
independence when he also trained in Russia.
But his rise to power and influence paralleled times of flux
in Algeria, peaking during the 1990s war against armed Islamists
when violence ravaged the countryside and bombings and
assassinations in the capital were common.
At that time, analysts say, the DRS under Mediene extended
its influence to ministries, government offices, newspapers and
opposition parties under the name of national security.
But security sources say Bouteflika has slowly eased the
military out of the political sphere since returning from months
in a Paris hospital after his stroke in 2013. First generals
were fired, and more recently a decree ended DRS posts in
government and ministry offices.
Political considerations, though, may also be giving way to
security concerns as Algeria looks at how to shore up its own
defences against the instability in the region, particularly
from Islamist militant threats across its borders.
Many of the reforms of the DRS have been led by Gaed Saleh,
Algeria's deputy defence minister, chief of staff and a
Bouteflika loyalist. He has transferred important DRS duties to
the army command, according to security sources.
General Athmane Tartag, who has replaced Mediene, is also a
former Bouteflika security advisor and an expert in fighting
armed groups. He was instrumental in dismantling several cells
of the hardline Islamist militant group GIA in the 1990s.
"Algeria is facing new security threats including terrorist
groups based in Libya, and Mali trying to cross into its
territory," local security analyst Arslan Chikhaoui said. "That
means intelligence needs to be more focused and stop getting
involved in politics."