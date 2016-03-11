(Adds security source saying arms probably came from Libya,
background)
ALGIERS, March 11 Algeria's army said on Friday
it had killed three Islamist militants near the eastern city of
El Oued and seized a large quantity of weapons including six
anti-aircraft missiles.
One of those killed in the operation late on Thursday was
Kamel Arabiya, a senior militant and veteran of Algeria's civil
war in the 1990s, the defence ministry said in a statement.
Arabiya led the local brigade of al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb and according to news reports may have recently pledged
allegiance to Islamic State.
The military said it had recovered six Stinger
surface-to-air missiles, two explosive belts, three
rocket-propelled-grenade launchers and more than 20 guns.
The Algerian military is on high alert because of the risk
from neighbouring Libya, where militants have taken advantage of
a security vacuum to build their presence in the region.
A security source told Reuters the weapons seized on
Thursday were "very likely from Libya, our biggest headache
right now".
Following the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011,
some intelligence experts estimated that as many as
10,000-15,000 man-portable air defence system (MANPAD) sets were
looted from Libyan government stockpiles.
Algerian security services have previously found hundreds of
MANPADs near the Libyan border. Such weapons can bring down
aircraft with surface-to-air missiles.
Algeria has slowly emerged from a conflict with armed
Islamists in the 1990s that left as many as 200,000 dead, and
still sees occasional militant violence in parts of the country.
It is considered a key Western ally in the fight against
Islamist extremism in North Africa.
