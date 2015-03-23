(Adds quotes, context)
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, March 23 Algerian authorities
temporarily evacuated nearly 100 Turkish construction workers
from a roadway project east of Algiers as a precaution after a
threat from militants affiliated with Islamic State, security
sources said on Monday.
The measure underscores growing concern over militant
attacks in North Africa following last week's Bardo museum
massacre of foreign tourists in Tunisia and Islamic State's
growing presence in neighbouring Libya.
The Turkish workers were evacuated for 24 hours as a
"preventative" measure but returned to the Kabilye region east
of the capital on Monday. A French tourist was kidnapped and
beheaded in the area by Islamic State loyalists last year.
"Things are under control, evacuation was just a preventive
action, and they have resumed work this afternoon," a security
source who asked not to be named told Reuters.
Algeria, which saw a decade of Islamist insurrection in the
1990s in which 200,000 people were killed, is a top U.S. ally in
the fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel region. But
Islamist fighters still strike, mostly at armed forces.
The Algerian leader of Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb is
still in hiding in the eastern mountains. But a splinter group,
the Caliphate Soldiers, declaring affiliation with Islamic State
has also emerged. Last year, they kidnapped Frenchman Herve
Gourdel and executed him.
Algerian special forces killed the Caliphate Soldiers leader
and several other members. But it is still active.
"We know the Bardo attack in Tunisia may inspire terrorists
in Algeria, so we need to be vigilant and protect foreigners who
seem to be Islamic State's favorite target," a second security
source said.
The Islamic State threat against foreign workers occurred in
the "Triangle of Death" that includes Tizi Ouzou, Bouira, and
Boumerdes, an area where militants were strong during the 1990s
war and where kidnappings for ransom also happen.
Security experts believe the Bardo attack and Islamic State
attacks in Libya may inspire increased IS or al-Qaeda
recruitment and operations in North Africa. Tunisian and Libyan
jihadis have streamed to Iraq and Syria to fight and some are
now returning to their homelands.
