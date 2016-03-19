CAIRO Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has claimed responsibility for Friday's rocket-propelled grenade attack on an Algerian gas plant operated by Norway's Statoil.

The attack caused no casualties or damage but forced the facility to be closed as a precaution.

"This operation has destroyed your claims to have defeated 'terrorism' as you like to describe it. Even if your Western masters believed you were in control previously, how will you justify your position now?" the Islamist militant group said in a statement directed at the Algerian government and Western oil companies.

