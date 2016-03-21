OSLO, March 21 Norway's Statoil is
reducing the number of staff at its installations in Algeria
following an attack by Islamist militants on Friday at its In
Salah plant, jointly operated with BP and state-owned firm
Sonatrach, it said on Monday.
"We are going to reduce the number of employees at our
plants in Algeria. It will happen over the next few weeks. Those
who are on rotation now will not be replaced when they finish
their shifts," said a company spokesman, who declined to say for
security reasons how many employees would be affected.
"It's only been four days since shots were fired at In
Salah. The production started again, but in the current
situation we believe that this is the right decision to make."
Staff would be reduced from the In Salah and In Amenas gas
plants, as well at Statoil's operation centre in Hassi Messaoud,
he said.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche,
editing by Stine Jacobsen)