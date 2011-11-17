ALGIERS Nov 17 The chief executive of Algeria's Sonatrach state energy firm, Nourredine Cherouati, is to be replaced, three government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A spokesman for Sonatrach declined to comment.

Two of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Cherouati would be replaced by Abdelhamid Zerguine, a former Sonatrach vice-president for pipelines.

Two of the sources said the change would be officially announced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by James Jukwey)