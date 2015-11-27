ALGIERS Nov 26 Algeria's government is
considering reforming its subsidy system, covering everything
from energy and gas prices to food costs, to reduce spending as
the OPEC country struggles with a sharp fall in oil prices.
The North African country, a major gas supplier to Europe,
has said energy earnings will drop by 50 percent this year to
$34 billion before reaching $26.4 billion in 2016, and is
studying ways to cut spending.
Finance Minister Abderrahmane Benkhalfa said in declarations
on Thursday the state would shift the focus of spending to the
poorest people as part of that reform proposal.
"We will target the most impoverished people," state radio
cited him as saying.
He did not give details on how that would work, saying the
new subsidy system would be ready in "one, two or three years."
But his is the latest official comment that Algeria needs
reforms to deal with the oil price drop.
The petroleum slide is testing an economic system that
relies on energy revenues to pay for a vast programme of social
subsidies, which helped Algeria avoid the kind of "Arab Spring"
uprisings that erupted in its neighbours.
Oil and gas exports make up 95 percent of its total sales
abroad and account for 60 percent of state budget. Officials
point to the country's large foreign reserves and low debt as a
sufficient cushion to weather the oil price slide.
The government has already planned a 7.5 percent rise in
spending on subsidies for next year as it seeks to ensure social
stability. It was not clear how planned reforms would affect
those planned increases further down the line.
Opposition leaders and some analysts have been critical of
the government's handling of finances, saying they need to be
more flexible. But Benkhalfa sought to ease concerns for the
country's financial outlook in the next few years.
"We control the situation perfectly," he said.
Algeria's government has already announced a 9 percent cut
in its budget for next year and the parliament is now debating a
finance law for 2016.
It is also considering higher taxes, imports duties and an
increase in subsidised diesel, gasoline and electricity prices,
according to the draft of its 2016 budget.
Domestic prices for energy products are very low by
international standards, which analysts say is the main reason
behind growing energy consumption rates in the country of 40
million people.
To cover its deficit, Algeria relies on foreign exchange
reserves, which the government says will fall to $121 billion in
2016 from $151 billion by the end of this year and $159 billion
in June 2015.
