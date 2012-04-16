By Tarek Amara
DJERBA, Tunisia, April 16 Algeria plans to boost
investment in the tourism sector with the aim of attracting some
3.5 million tourists per year starting in 2015, the tourism
minister said on Monday, in an effort to move its economy away
from reliance on oil and gas.
Though the North African country boasts unspoiled mountains,
a long Mediterranean coastline and spectacular deserts, foreign
visitors did not exceed 2 million last year, according to the
minister. Many were put off by a civil conflict that raged
through the 1990s, fear of attacks by Islamist extremist groups,
a lack of tourism infrastructure and bureaucratic visa rules.
"The Algerian authorities have ambitious plans to launch the
tourism sector, aiming to raise the accommodation capacity from
90,000 beds to 160,000 beds in three years," Tourism Minister
Smail Mimoune told Reuters.
Speaking on the sidelines of a regional tourism conference
on the Tunisian island of Djerba, Mimoune said al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), the Algerian-based North African
franchise of al Qaeda, did not pose a threat to those plans.
"We aim to receive 3.5 million tourists (per year) in three
years and hope that income from the sector rises to $600 million
in the same period," he said.
Tourism still makes up a tiny proportion of national income
for Algeria, which earned some $70 billion from oil and gas
revenues last year, compared to $400 million from tourism,
according to Mimoune.
That pales in comparison to its oil-poor neighbours Tunisia
and Morocco, which have long promoted tourism and rely on the
sector for a sizeable chunk of their income.
Algeria's policy for the past few years has been to use its
cash reserves to stimulate economic growth and job creation,
through infrastructure investments, higher public sector wages,
food subsidies and grants to promote small businesses.
But the government has been spending more than it earns and
the outlook for gas exports has worsened on global markets.
The consequence, say analysts, is that Algeria's model of
state-driven growth may become unaffordable, forcing it to
relinquish its grip to the private sector and diversify income.
The government plans to use a combination of private and
public investment to improve its hotel offer - including
building 70 new hotels - and overseas promotion of its cultural
sites and mountain resorts to attract more visitors, Mimoune
said.
"These plans are very realistic because the private sector
in Algeria will earmark $4 billion for tourism investments,
including in luxury hotels, and the government has decided to
invest $1 billion to upgrade existing hotels to meet the demands
of modern tourists because most of the hotels in Algeria are
old," he said.
"We will intensify promotion abroad through the media and
external communications to revive this important sector with the
aim of diversifying the economy."
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)