By Lamine Chikhi
| ALGIERS, March 15
ALGIERS, March 15 A group of top former Algerian
state oil company officials including an ex-chief executive went
on trial on Sunday facing corruption charges in a scandal
involving the North African country and foreign suppliers.
The so-called "Sonatrach 1" case is just one graft probe
involving the state company and opens at a sensitive time for
Sonatrach with oil prices slumping and weak foreign interest in
Algeria's recent offers to develop new fields.
State news agency APS said charges against the 19 defendants
include granting privileges to third parties, hiking prices of
contracts with a state company, embezzlement, money laundering
and corruption.
"Justice will be served and the press cannot replace
justice," Judge Mohamed Reggad told the court after defence
lawyers argued a fair trial would be impossible because of media
reports on the case.
Former Sonatrach CEO Mohamed Meziane appeared in the Algiers
court wearing a dark coat accompanied by his two sons who APS
said were also involved in the investigation.
The state news agency said the trial centres on five
contracts between Sonatrach and a local unit of German company
involving monitoring equipment and electronic protection
services.
Citing a source in the case, APS said an Algerian
representative of the German firm is accused of receiving
privileges during the bidding process for contracts. In exchange
others were given shares in the company, it said.
In a separate investigation, Italian prosecutors last month
asked for oil major Eni and its subsidiary Saipem to be put on
trial on charges Saipem paid bribes to win contracts in Algeria.
Investigations into allegations the oil service company paid
intermediaries 197 million euros ($207 million) to bag contracts
worth 8 billion euros with Algerian state-owned energy group
Sonatrach were completed in January.
Eni and Saipem have previously denied any wrongdoing. Audits
previously carried out by Eni and its 43 percent owned
subsidiary Saipem both found no evidence of illegal conduct.
OPEC member Algeria, a top gas supplier to Europe, is trying
to draw in more foreign oil operators to help it offset stagnant
energy production. But a bidding round last year attracted only
4 offers on 31 fields up for auction.
($1 = 0.9531 euros)
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Rosalind Russell)