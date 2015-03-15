* Sonatrach 1 case is one of several graft probes
* Investigation involves contracts with suppliers
* Italy also pushing for court case on Eni's Saipem
(Adds details from the case)
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, March 15 A group of top former Algerian
state oil company officials including an ex-chief executive went
on trial on Sunday for corruption in a scandal involving foreign
suppliers.
The so-called "Sonatrach 1" case is just one graft probe
involving the state company and opens at a sensitive time for
Sonatrach, with oil prices slumping and foreign interest weak in
Algeria's recent offers to develop new fields.
The state news agency APS said charges against the 19
defendants included granting privileges to third parties, hiking
prices of contracts with a state company, embezzlement, money
laundering and corruption.
After a day of stop-start hearings, the case was adjourned
when defence lawyers withdrew because they said there was no
guarantee of a fair trial for the defendants, said attorney
Chaib Sadek.
"We have decided to postpone the case until a later
session," Judge Mohamed Reggad told the court in Algiers,
without setting a date for the next hearing.
Former Sonatrach CEO Mohamed Meziane appeared in court
accompanied by his two sons who are also defendants. More than
40 lawyers and 108 witnesses were due to take part, including
another former Sonatrach CEO and the current acting company
chief.
Meziane told El Watan newspaper last week he was innocent
and the charges were part of a plot against him. None of the
defendants has yet entered a formal plea to the court.
The state news agency said the trial centred on five
contracts between Sonatrach and a local unit of a German company
involving monitoring equipment and electronic protection
services.
Citing a source in the case, APS said an Algerian
representative of the German firm was accused of receiving
privileges during the bidding process for contracts. In
exchange, others were given shares in the company, it said.
In a separate investigation, Italian prosecutors last month
asked for oil major Eni and its subsidiary Saipem to be put on
trial on charges Saipem paid bribes to win contracts in Algeria.
Investigations into allegations that the oil service company
paid intermediaries 197 million euros ($207 million) to bag
contracts worth 8 billion euros with Algerian state-owned energy
group Sonatrach were completed in January.
Eni and Saipem have previously denied any wrongdoing. Audits
previously carried out by Eni and its 43 percent owned
subsidiary Saipem both found no evidence of illegal conduct.
"With three Sonatrach CEOs in the courtroom, it shows how
much the company needs to reform," said one Algerian energy
expert at the Algiers proceedings.
The scandals have shaken Sonatrach, which is a major cash
source for the Algerian government that relies on energy
production for more than 90 percent of its export revenues.
OPEC member Algeria, a top gas supplier to Europe, is trying
to draw in more foreign oil operators to help it offset stagnant
energy production. But a bidding round last year attracted only
four offers on 31 fields up for auction.
($1 = 0.9531 euros)
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Rosalind Russell)