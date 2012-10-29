* Pressure mounting on Algeria over Mali crisis
* Algeria fears return of al Qaeda if forced out of Mali
By Andrew Quinn
ALGIERS, Oct 29 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton pressed regional power Algeria on Monday to support an
Africa-led military intervention in northern Mali, a senior U.S.
official said.
Clinton's one-day visit comes amid mounting international
pressure on Algeria over the crisis in Mali, where a March
military coup was followed by a revolt that has seen Tuareg
rebels and Islamist militants, some linked to al Qaeda, seize
control of the northern two-thirds of the country.
The senior U.S. official said after the talks that Clinton
argued strongly that counter-terror efforts in Mali could not
wait for a political resolution to Mali's problems.
"The secretary underscored ... that it is very clear that a
political process and our counter-terrorism efforts in Mali need
to work in parallel," the official said.
"We have an awful lot at stake here, and an awful lot of
common interests, and there's a strong recognition that Algeria
has to be a central part of the solution," the senior U.S.
official told reporters traveling with Clinton.
"They are going to be supportive of a major effort in Mali
to both restore democracy and restore order in the
North. Everyone has their favorite institutions to work with,
and there's a lot that has to be sorted out in the geometry of
the thing," the official said before Clinton's talks with
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Africa's biggest country, and a top oil and gas exporter,
Algeria shares a 2,000-km (1,250-mile) border with Mali and sees
itself as the major regional power, wary of any outside
interference.
It fears military action in Mali could push al Qaeda
militants back into southern Algeria as well as triggering a
refugee and political crisis, especially among displaced Malian
Tuaregs heading north to join tribes in Algeria.
Algeria repeatedly has advocated a diplomatic solution to
the Mali crisis, and ruled out intervention itself.
Although Algiers would not be able to veto an intervention
operation by other countries, it would be diplomatically risky
for African states backed by Western powers to intervene in Mali
without its consent, especially as the conflict could drag on
for many months.
"TACIT" AGREEMENT
Clinton's visit to Algiers came after a high-level meeting
in the Malian capital Bamako on Oct. 19 that brought regional
and international players to the negotiating table, and after
which French and Algerian sources said Algeria had "tacitly"
agreed to intervention.
France, the region's former colonial power, drafted a U.N.
Security Council resolution urging Mali to engage in dialogue
with Tuareg Islamist rebels Ansar Dine if they cut links with
radical groups, a move that satisfied Algiers' calls for
dialogue.
Paris had until now considered Ansar Dine among the al
Qaeda-linked groups and refused to negotiate with them.
The resolution also asked African states and the United
Nations for a Mali military intervention plan led by the West
African ECOWAS block within 45 days.
U.S. officials said Clinton planned to underscore that
Algeria would be crucial to any future mission in Mali, noting
both its military power and the strength of its intelligence
gathering network in the region.
A second official said it appeared Algeria was "beginning to
warm to the idea" of an ECOWAS-led military intervention, but
this would be contingent on the West African block putting
forward a fully-developed plan which it has yet to do.