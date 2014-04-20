* Attack takes place in former militant stronghold
* Al Qaeda branch leader believed in mountains
* Biggest attack since Amenas gas assault in 2013
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, April 20 Islamist militants killed at
least 14 Algerian soldiers in an ambush in mountains east of the
capital Algiers at the weekend in one of the deadliest attacks
on the military in years.
The troops were in the Tizi Ouzou region, 120 km (75 miles)
east of Algiers, when they were attacked by al Qaeda's north
African branch, Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), state
news agency APS and a security source said on Sunday.
The attack on Saturday night came just days after President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 77, was re-elected for a fourth term
following a campaign that portrayed the ageing leader as the key
to continued security for the North African OPEC state.
Since the end of its 1990s war with armed Islamists, attacks
have been rarer in Algeria. But Algerian officials are concerned
about spillover from the turmoil in neighbouring Libya, where
fighters linked to al Qaeda take refuge in the southern deserts.
"On their way back from securing the presidential election,
the unit came under attack," the defense ministry said in a
statement posted by APS. Three militants were also killed.
Algerian security specialist Rahmani Anis told Reuters:
"This attack is a response to setbacks for AQIM, which lost
several of its militants in recent months. AQIM tried also to
disrupt the election but it failed,"
AQIM is mostly based in the Sahel area which crosses
southern Algeria. The army has killed 37 militants since
January, according to the ministry, including several in the
eastern mountains. Security sources say some have been found
with weapons traced to Libya.
WANTED LEADERS
One of those believed to be hiding in the east is Abdelmalek
Droukdel, a former chemistry student who become AQIM leader
after fighting in Afghanistan.
Algerian forces last year killed two of Droukdel's deputies
in Bouira, a former stronghold of militants during the 1990s
civil war. That conflict was triggered in 1992 when the
government cancelled elections that an Islamist party looked set
to win.
In January last year, militants raided Algeria's Amenas gas
plant near Libya's border, killing 40 oil contractors, most of
them foreigners, in an attack that prompted British-based BP
and Norway's Statoil to pull their workers out.
That attack was led by Mokhtar Belmokhtar, a veteran
Algerian militant and former al Qaeda fighter whom the French
have dubbed "The Uncatchable". He was reported killed last year
though recent reports say he may still be alive.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)