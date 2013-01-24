A gas field is seen near Zarzaitine in In Amenas,1,600km (994 miles) southeast of Algiers January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

ALGIERS Algeria's Tiguentourine gas plant near the town of In Amenas will partially resume output in the next few days, but a full return to production is not expected for a month, a source at operator Sonatrach told Reuters.

"A partial not a full production is possible in the next few days, but we need more or less a month to resume full production," the source, who asked not to be named, said on Thursday.

Algeria's national oil and gas company Sonatrach has estimated it is losing $11 million a day from the shutdown of the In Amenas plant, which was taken over by al Qaeda-linked fighters last week.

