ALGIERS Jan 18 Azedine, 27, the radio operator
at Algeria's In Amenas' gas plant, is still in shock after
escaping from his armed Islamist captors on Wednesday, unable to
shake the face of his dead supervisor from his mind's eye.
As the young Algerian escaped from the desert complex, which
was over-run on Wednesday by al-Qaeda-linked militants in
retaliation for French military action against Islamist rebels
in neighbouring Mali, he saw the body of his French supervisor
and one of the militants putting on his badge.
"My supervisor was a great man; I learned a lot from him. He
had been shot, but I did not see the execution. All I saw was
his body when I ran with some colleagues to leave the base,"
Azedine told Reuters.
Dozens of hostages remain captive on Friday even after
Algerian forces stormed the base on Thursday, freeing hundreds.
Thirty hostages, including several Westerners, were killed
during Thursday's assault, a security source said, along with at
least 18 of their captors.
"The attack had been launched on Wednesday at 0545," Azedine
said. I remember because as a radio operator I was in contact
with the bus that was about to leave the base to drive several
expats to the airport. A few seconds after the bus left, I heard
shootings, a lot of shootings, and then nothing.
"The group entered into the base right after the attack
against the bus. The power was cut off. They were talking in
Arabic, but I did not understand what they were saying. They
were not Algerians, I thought.
"I stayed in my office. I was concerned because they would
have certainly seized my equipment and my Thuraya (satellite
phone). I stayed silent a couple of hours waiting for the light
of day. I saw the terrorists; some were clean, others were
dirty, some with beards, others without, and among them a French
national with sunglasses. He looked European.
"Colleagues came to me, and we contacted the army people and
then we managed to run away. We are very lucky, but the face of
my French supervisor is still before my eyes."