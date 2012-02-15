* Middle East upheavals putting pressure on Algeria to
change
* Islamists challenging for seats in watershed election in
May
* Authorities hesitating between more democracy and
crackdown
* Violent history casts a shadow over push for reform
By Lamine Chikhi and Christian Lowe
ALGIERS, Feb 15 When Moncef Marzouki, a
former dissident transformed by the "Arab Spring" into Tunisia's
president, paid an official visit to Algeria on Sunday, red and
white Tunisian flags flew from lamp-posts in his honour.
Just two days earlier, another former dissident and leading
figure of Tunisia's revolution had been barred from entering.
Sihem Bensedrine was allowed into the country after a seven-hour
wait only after protests from fellow human rights activists.
The "Arab Spring" is knocking on Algeria's door, but the
authorities cannot decide whether to let it in or shut it out.
Bensedrine, for one, believes the choice has been made.
"I think the Tunisian revolution is not particularly
welcome," Bensedrine told Reuters in the capital, Algiers.
Alone among its neighbours in North Africa, Algeria has been
largely untouched by the uprisings which last year ousted
leaders in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen and touched off the
revolt still raging in Syria.
Helped by revenues from energy exports that have bequeathed
it the world's 14th biggest foreign exchange reserves, the
Algerian authorities handed out pay rises, grants and subsidies
that blunted a brief flare-up of protests demanding reform.
The country's rulers continue to run the country much as
they have since independence from France 50 years ago: with a
huge state apparatus backed by the powerful security forces and
elections dominated by the ruling FLN party and its allies.
That is looking more and more out of step with the mood of
the times, however, and a parliamentary election set for May 10
could be a watershed.
Pressure is building inside Algeria and abroad to ensure a
fair election. As elsewhere in the Middle East, it is likely to
give greater power to Islamists who for years have been pushed
to the fringes by the strongly secularist state.
"People expect Algeria to come into line with the region,"
said a diplomat based in Algiers. "There's an expectation that
Islamists will have greater influence."
MANAGED TRANSITION
Most independent observers predict that the ruling
establishment will adapt to the new circumstances in the same
way it has for decades when its hold on power has been
challenged.
Algeria will probably follow the model of neighbouring
Morocco, the observers say. There, the ruling elite conceded to
pressure by allowing a moderate Islamist opposition party to
head a new government, but kept the levers of real power in its
hands.
Western powers favour this scenario. They depend on the help
of Algeria, the biggest military power in the region, to contain
the spreading threat from al Qaeda's north African wing around
the southern edge of the Saharan desert.
They also fear that any turmoil could disrupt the flow of
natural gas through pipelines under the Mediterranean Sea.
Algeria supplies about one fifth of Europe's gas imports.
One factor that could derail this managed transition to
limited democracy is Algeria's bloody history: after the
military-backed government annulled a democratic election in
1992 fearing an Islamist takeover, security forces and Islamists
fought a war that killed an estimated 200,000 people.
The shadow of the conflict still hangs over the country. In
the Chifa mountain gorge, once a favourite picnic spot an hour's
drive south of Algiers, security forces have posts on top of
almost every ridge, where they hunker down behind concrete,
sandbags and razor wire.
The insurgency, now affiliated to al Qaeda, has lost
momentum but still carries out sporadic kidnappings, ambushes
and suicide bombings - a young soldier died this month after
stepping on an improvised explosive device.
Few expect a return to the "black years" as they are known
in Algeria; the Islamists are much weaker now while the state is
richer and stronger. But it is unclear how security forces will
react if Islamists muster huge support in the election and
demand a share of real power.
"An Islamist majority in parliament ... would probably
trigger a reaction from the military elite," said Riccardo
Fabiani, North Africa analyst with Eurasia Group. "The strongly
secular security forces are ready to intervene to guarantee
their vested interests."
Commentators say there are divisions inside the ruling
elite.
One camp believes the pragmatic thing to do is to allow more
democracy. President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has said the
authorities should not manipulate the upcoming election as they
have done in the past.
Nearly 20 new parties have been given the green light to
compete, including at least one which represents a serious
challenge to the establishment.
A commission of judges will oversee the vote count,
replacing the interior ministry officials who usually do the
job. The European Union has been invited to send observers for
the first time.
There are subtle signs that a nervous security apparatus is
tightening control over dissent, however.
Mourad Dhina, an Algerian scientist who used to work at the
CERN physics research institute in his adopted home of
Switzerland, was arrested last month in Paris after attending a
meeting of Rachad, an Algerian Islamist opposition movement
whose leaders are based mostly in Europe.
He is now in La Sante prison awaiting a hearing to decide if
he will be extradited to Algeria, where a court in 2003 found
him guilty of having links to armed Islamist groups.
Michael Romig, a spokesman for the Al Karama human rights
organisation which Dhina headed up, said it was odd that he had
been arrested now. Dhina had lived openly in Switzerland for
years and travelled often to France.
"We are as confused as everyone," Romig said.
However, Rachad, of which Dhina is a founder, had in the
past few months launched a London-based satellite television
station broadcasting into Algerian homes, and placed links on
one of its Internet sites on "how to free your country" and
"organise and participate in unrest."
SOCIAL PEACE
Many Algerians do not think the parliamentary election in
May will provide the spark that sets off an upheaval.
Parliament has limited powers under the constitution, they
say, and anyway, most people are apathetic about a political
system that they do not feel has any relevance to their lives.
Much of the discontent has been contained by the
authorities' spending spree. In one example, thousands of young
unemployed people have been taken on the payroll at state-owned
firms, even when there is no work for them to do.
"I get 15,000 dinars ($200) to do nothing," said Ahmed
Selmi, 27, from Haizar, a village about 150 km (95 miles)
southeast of the capital, who is employed at a state company but
was out drinking coffee with friends at 11 a.m.
"I have no task to do there," he said.
Ahmed Benbitour, prime minister of Algeria at the end of the
1990s, said all the state had done with its largesse was to buy
itself a temporary reprieve.
"We're a long way from having bought social peace," he told
Reuters. "All we are doing is putting out fires.
"The conditions which prevailed for the Arab Spring are
present in all Arab countries. There are no theoretical reasons
why one country should be able to escape this movement."
The strongest evidence for this argument is in the almost
daily protests, strikes and riots that show no sign of abating.
A week-long period provides a snapshot.
On Jan. 31, riot police in a suburb of Algiers battled
petrol-bomb-throwing residents who accused the authorities of
failing to investigate the murder of a young man. A day later,
in Tiaret, 250 km west of Algiers, 30 people were injured and
buildings ransacked after a local man set himself on fire.
On Feb. 5, residents burned down the local government
headquarters in a village near Boumerdes, east of the capital,
because heavy snow left them with no electricity.
The protests have not come together into any kind of
national movement, and the protesters do not appear to have a
political agenda beyond railing against local bureaucrats.
But Abdou Bendjoudi, a 27-year-old opposition activist in
the capital, thinks it is just a matter of time before that
changes and Algeria stages its own "Arab Spring".
He says people have lost faith in a government that has
failed to provide real jobs and opportunities for young people
or to deliver decent public services.
"There is not a single province where there are not daily
protests," Bendjoudi, one of the leaders of a group called the
Movement of Independent Youth for Change, said in a cafe. "It is
a political message. People are saying they have had enough of
the catastrophic management of the country.
"If the authorities do not move now towards democracy, it
will be too late."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)