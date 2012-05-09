* Government says parliament vote to launch reform
* Many Algerians mistrustful and plan to abstain
* Algeria largely untouched by "Arab Spring" revolts
* People have little appetite for upheavals
ALGIERS, May 10 Algeria votes on Thursday in a
parliamentary election its rulers hope will deflect pressure for
change after the "Arab Spring" upheavals, but many people will
show their scepticism by abstaining.
Last year's revolts in the region left Algeria largely
untouched, but it is now under pressure to reform and renew the
ageing establishment that has ruled the country without
interruption since independence from France half a century ago.
The authorities in Algeria, which supplies about a fifth of
Europe's imported natural gas, have responded by promising a
steady transition towards more democracy, starting with
Thursday's vote.
The election is likely to be the fairest and most
transparent in 20 years, even though diplomats say it could be
flawed. It is expected to give the biggest share of seats in
parliament to moderate Islamists, mirroring the trend since the
"Arab Spring" in countries such as Egypt and Tunisia.
In a speech on Tuesday, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 75,
appealed to the country's young people to vote and embrace the
opportunity for change.
"I'm addressing the young people who must take over the
baton because my generation has had its time," he said. "The
country is in your hands. Take care of it."
However, many Algerians distrust the promises of reform. The
election is shaping up to be less a contest between political
parties and more a tug-of-war between the authorities and a
large contingent who think voting is pointless.
"No one deserves my vote. I have been living in a two-room
apartment with my five children for years. This election is no
different from previous ones. I'm sure it will change nothing,"
said Abdelghani, a 46-year-old worker at a coffee shop.
Others were less vehement, but still not planning to vote.
"It's a day off. I'll take advantage of this opportunity to go
on a trip with my children," said Kader, a 37-year-old bank
employee.
LITTLE APPETITE FOR REVOLT
Many Algerians believe elections are futile because real
power, they say, lies with an informal network which is commonly
known by the French term "le pouvoir," or "the power," and has
its roots in the security forces.
Officials deny this and say the country is run by
democratically elected officials.
Diplomats predict as few as 35 percent of those who are
eligible will vote. That would be embarrassing for the
authorities. They had hoped a big turnout would give them fresh
legitimacy in a year when lavish celebrations are planned for
the 50th anniversary of independence.
Nevertheless, there is little appetite in Algeria for a
revolt. Energy revenues have lifted living standards, and people
look with alarm at the bloodshed in neighbouring Libya after its
"Arab Spring" insurrection.
In Algeria, a conflict in the 1990s between security forces
and Islamist insurgents, which killed an estimated 200,000
people, still casts a shadow. The fighting started after the
military-backed government annulled an election which Islamists
were poised to win.
The Islamists set to dominate the 462-seat parliament after
Thursday's election are a different proposition.
The strongest Islamist bloc, the Green Alliance, are
moderates with close ties to the establishment. Several of their
leaders are already government ministers. Bouteflika could
appoint one of them as the next prime minister.
The Islamists are on course to displace two secularist
parties, also loyal to the establishment, who dominate the
outgoing parliament.
There are no exit polls, and first results are not expected
until they are unveiled by the Interior Ministry on Friday.
"There is a very strong chance that the Green Algeria
alliance will win a plurality of seats," said Geoff Porter of
North Africa Risk Consulting.
"Islamist leadership in the parliament, however, is likely
to avoid the more difficult issues of political reform, foreign
affairs and broader economic policy," he said.
