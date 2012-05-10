* Government says parliament vote to launch reform

By Christian Lowe and Hamid Ould Ahmed

ALGIERS, May 10 Algerians voted on Thursday in an election the ruling elite says will set the country, left behind by the "Arab Spring", on the road to real democracy, though many people were sceptical about the promises of reform.

Election results were not due until Friday afternoon, but Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia said on state television that final turnout was 42.9 percent, higher than the near-record low many people had been predicting.

Last year's upheavals in other Arab states have created pressure for reform in Algeria and a renewal of the ageing establishment that has ruled without interruption since independence from France half a century ago.

The authorities in this energy-exporting country have responded by promising an "Algerian Spring" - a managed process of reform - and framed Thursday's election as the first phase.

The election is likely to give the biggest share of seats in parliament for the first time to moderate Islamists, mirroring the trend in countries such as Egypt and Tunisia.

"The young people will make an Algerian Spring in this election," said Bouguera Soltani, whose mildly Islamist "Green Alliance" coalition is tipped to become the dominant force in the new parliament.

"The 2012 parliament is different from the previous ones because it will have new prerogatives. People who boycott (the vote) will regret it," he said as he voted near his home in Staoueli, a town west of the capital.

Many Algerians, however, see elections as futile because real power, they say, lies with an informal network which is commonly known by the French term "le pouvoir", or "the power", and has its roots in the security forces. Officials say the country is ruled by democratically elected officials.

Reuters reporters in the capital Algiers, in fishing villages on the Mediterranean Sea to the west and in the Kabylie mountains to the east saw only a trickle of people going into polling stations.

"WHAT'S THE USE?"

Holding a plastic coffee cup at a pavement cafe in the town of Zeralda, west of the capital, a man in his 30s said he had no plans to go to a polling station. "What's the use? Parliament has no power," Karim Chiba said.

Those who voted did so more out of a sense of civic duty than any enthusiasm. "How do I express myself if I don't vote? It's a civilisational act, to change things peacefully," said Djamel Abbi, a 43-year-old teacher.

A Reuters reporter who stood for 45 minutes outside a polling station in Bab El Oued, a neighbourhood in the capital, said he did not see a single voter enter. At two other polling stations in the city, election officers said about 10 percent of those registered to vote had shown up by mid-afternoon.

Some diplomats expressed surprise at the turnout declared by the interior minister, but asked by Reuters about the figure, Jose Ignacio Salafranca, head of a European Union monitoring mission, said it was "more or less in line" with his team's observations.

Despite the apathy in Algeria, there is little appetite for a revolt. Energy revenues have lifted living standards and people look with alarm at the bloodshed in neighbouring Libya after its insurrection.

In Algeria, a conflict in the 1990s between security forces and Islamist insurgents, which killed an estimated 200,000 people, still casts a shadow. The fighting started after the military-backed government annulled an election which hardline Islamists were poised to win.

Those Islamists are now either dead, in jail, in exile or have renounced politics.

The generation of Islamists now challenging for seats in parliament is very different. They reject radical change. Some of their leaders are ministers in the government.

Many of them voted in Staoueli on Thursday because it is the nearest polling station to their homes in Club des Pins, an exclusive state-owned compound on the Mediterranean shore reserved for ministers and members of parliament.

The interior minister is expected to announce the first result of the voting on Friday. After that, Algerians will turn their focus to what is likely to be a more important contest.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 75 and frail-looking, is unlikely to run again when his fourth term expires in 2014, and some people believe he could step down before then. (Additional reporting by Lamine Chikhi in Tizi-Ouzou, Algeria; Editing by Michael Roddy)