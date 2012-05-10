* Results of parliamentary election to be announced
* Moderate Islamists expected to win big share of vote
* They are close to establishment, no radical agenda
* Widespread scepticism that anything will change
By Christian Lowe and Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, May 11 Results of an Algerian
parliamentary election to be announced on Friday were likely to
hand an unprecedented share of seats to moderate Islamists,
easing pressure for change in a country left behind by last
year's "Arab Spring."
But many people were mistrustful of promises from the ruling
elite - in power uninterrupted since independence 50 years ago -
that it was embarking on genuine democratic reform.
A strong performance for Islamists would bring Algeria,
which supplies about one fifth of Europe's natural gas imports,
into line with Arab neighbours who have seen Islamists come to
power after last year's uprisings.
In contrast to countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, the
Islamists seeking office in Algeria are firmly part of the
establishment, have no radical agenda and are unlikely to try to
undo the ruling elite's grip on power.
Algeria's rulers responded to the upheavals in neighbouring
countries by promising its own people an "Algerian Spring" - a
managed process of reform, with the election as the first step.
"The young people will make an Algerian Spring in this
election," said Bouguera Soltani, whose mildly Islamist "Green
Alliance" coalition is tipped to become one of the biggest
forces in the new parliament.
"The 2012 parliament is different from the previous ones
because it will have new prerogatives. People who boycott (the
vote) will regret it," he said on Thursday as he voted near his
home in Staoueli, a town west of the capital.
INDIFFERENCE
Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia, who is overseeing the
election said he would announce the results at 3:00 p.m. (1400
GMT) on Friday. Earlier, he said turnout was 42.9 percent, not
the mass abstention many people had been expecting.
Nevertheless, the election has been low-key and marked by
widespread indifference from Algerians who find it hard to
believe anything is going to change.
Many believe real power lies with an informal network
commonly known by the French term "le pouvoir," or "the power,"
which is unelected, has been around for years and has its roots
in the security forces. Officials deny this network exists.
Yacine Zaid, a human rights activist and opponent of the
ruling elite, said he thought the election was "a masquerade, a
circus. ... The authorities have always dared to do what they
want, to give whatever figures are in their head."
However, there is little appetite for a revolt. Energy
revenues have lifted living standards and people look with alarm
at the bloodshed in neighbouring Libya after its insurrection.
In Algeria, a conflict in the 1990s between security forces
and Islamist insurgents, which killed an estimated 200,000
people, still casts a shadow. The fighting started after the
military-backed government annulled an election which hardline
Islamists were poised to win.
TRANSITION TO DEMOCRACY?
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has said the election is the
first phase in a programme of reform that will turn Algeria into
a genuine democracy, though many people question whether the
"pouvoir" will really relinquish power.
The reforms coincide with the 50th anniversary this year of
independence from France. This will be an occasion for lavish
celebration, and also soul-searching about whether the country
is on the right path.
The first step is likely to be the appointment of a new
prime minister, which is the president's prerogative.
Many analysts expect the holder of the office, Ahmed
Ouyahia, to be replaced by someone from the Islamist camp,
possible Amar Ghoul, who is now public works minister.
Later this year, the new parliament will vote on proposed
changes to the constitution, which will probably reduce the
president's power.
The final step in the promised transition will be the choice
of a new president. Bouteflika, 75 and frail-looking, is not
expected to run again when his third term ends in 2014, and
could even step down before that.
