ALGIERS May 12 European Union observers on
Saturday gave a qualified endorsement to an Algerian
parliamentary election which handed victory to the ruling party,
against the tide of "Arab Spring" revolts.
Some opposition forces expressed suspicions there had been
manipulation of the vote, though the authorities denied
this.
Jose Ignacio Salafranca, head of the EU's observer mission
in Algeria, said there were shortcomings in some technical
aspects of the election but there were "as many positive points
as there were weak points."
"This election constitutes a first step on the path to
reform which should lead ... to a deepening of democracy and
human rights," he told a news conference.
Asked about allegations of vote-rigging from some groups,
Salafranca said Algeria had a system in place to expose any
abuse, and if it did happen, it would be up to the judicial
system to decide what action to take.
The National Liberation Front, or FLN, the party of
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, won 220 seats in the 462-seat
parliament.
The RND party, led by Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, was in
second place and a moderate Islamist alliance with links to the
ruling establishment came in third, according to the official
results.
