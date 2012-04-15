* Campaigning underway for May 10 parliamentary election
* Demands for change after "Arab Spring" revolts
* Gov't reforms should make vote more democratic
* Opponents say elite still not willing to cede power
By Christian Lowe
ALGIERS, April 15 Algeria on Sunday launched the
campaign for a parliamentary election that the ruling elite, in
power for 50 years, hopes will soak up the pressure for change
that has been building since the "Arab Spring" revolts in
neighbouring countries.
Oil and gas exporter Algeria is the only country in north
Africa whose political system has remained essentially unchanged
after the turmoil of last year when long-standing rulers were
unseated in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.
Wary that the May 10 election could be the catalyst which
brings upheaval spilling over from its neighbours, authorities
have tried to counter the "Arab Spring" with their own,
re-branded version that favours managed transition over
revolution.
The official slogan of the election, repeated in commercials
running on state television, is: "Algeria is our spring."
The country's rulers have heeded pressure for reform by
easing restrictions on political parties and making the election
process more transparent.
The next parliament, as a result, is likely to be more
lively and diverse and have a large contingent of moderate
Islamist parties, reflecting a trend across the region in the
aftermath of the "Arab Spring."
But opponents say the authorities' moves towards reform are
window dressing and that they will still not allow any genuine
challenge to their hold on power.
WIND OF CHANGE
Workmen in the Algerian capital have put up dozens of rows
of notice-boards which stretch along the city's streets to
accommodate election posters.
The rows are so long because the authorities this year have
allowed about 20 new parties to register, roughly doubling the
number of candidates contesting the race compared with the
previous parliamentary election five years ago.
The changes were sufficient to entice the Front of Socialist
Forces, one of the biggest opposition parties, to take part. It
has boycotted all national elections for the past 15 years.
Also on the ballot is the Front for Justice and Development,
an Islamist group resolutely opposed to the government which
until weeks ago was excluded from the political mainstream.
Meanwhile the two traditional parties of power are
struggling. The bigger one, the National Liberation Front, is in
turmoil, with rebels trying to unseat their party leader.
In other changes, commissions of judges and political
parties have been given oversight over how the vote is run.
International observers, including some from the European Union
and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), have been invited.
All that amounts to a fresh gust of wind in a political
scene that has for years been calm.
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 75, said the country was
ready to "launch a new stage in the implementation of
democracy." The United States and European countries have
applauded the reforms.
STATE CONTROL
There is, though, little sign of enthusiasm about the
election in Algeria, which this year marks the 50th anniversary
of its independence from France.
In fact, the authorities seem concerned that apathy could
lead to a low turnout. The state phone operator has been sending
out text messages urging people to vote.
"There have been parliamentary elections before and what
have the members of parliament done? Nothing," said Mohamed, a
driver who said he was not planning to vote.
Even with the changes, parliament has few powers, many
people suspect opposition parties of secretly colluding with the
authorities, and the state still exercises tight control over
the country's political space.
That control was in evidence on Saturday afternoon, on the
square outside the central post office in the capital, Algiers.
An opposition group called the Movement of Independent Youth
for Change scheduled a protest calling for an election boycott.
Beforehand, the square teemed with uniformed police and
plain-clothed officers.
As the protesters arrived at the square, alone or in pairs,
police surrounded them and frog-marched them into waiting vans
before the could even unfurl their banners. In total, about 20
people were detained.
The only protesters left in the square were two young women.
They said they had not been arrested because police were
squeamish about manhandling women.
"We know the Algerian system. They have been in power for 50
years," said one of the two, Sonia Zouaoui. "The system shows no
will to have any change in Algeria."
Yet people like these, who are angry enough to take action,
are a minority. While the protesters were being hauled away,
people sitting at pavement cafes nearby carried on sipping their
cups of espresso.
Most Algerians fear that radical political change could drag
the country into violent turmoil. Memories of a conflict in the
1990s between Islamist militants and security forces, which
killed an estimated 200,000 people, still hang over the country.
"The people who died have died, the people who left have
left, and the ones that are left behind just want to live in
peace," said Djamila, an office worker.
