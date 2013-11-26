BRIEF-S&P says European Central Bank ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says European Central Bank ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
Nov 26 Algeta CFO Oystein Soug tells Reuters: * Norwegian drugmaker "has great prospects on a stand-alone basis", after Bayer bids $2.4 billion for company * For more news, please click here
* Says European Central Bank ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)