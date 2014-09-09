DUBAI, Sept 9 A steering committee of creditors
of Saudi Arabian conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and
Brothers (AHAB) has been formed to negotiate its debt
restructuring, Algosaibi said on Tuesday.
The family group, which collapsed in 2009 during the global
financial crisis, said in May this year that it had direct
liabilities to financial institutions worth around $6 billion,
and proposed a restructuring plan that would repay creditors a
minimum of 20 cents on the dollar.
AHAB said in a statement on Tuesday that a creditors'
committee had been formed with representatives from five Gulf
and international institutions.
Eighty-seven of 108 claimants, representing about 59 percent
of the overall debt and around 89 percent of the debt claimed by
non-Saudi institutions, are now formally engaged in the
settlement process or have expressed an interest in becoming
involved, AHAB said.
"Nearly every non-Saudi bank is now involved in the process,
and we are encouraging the Saudi-based financial institutions to
join as well," said Simon Charlton, AHAB's acting chief
executive.
The steering committee appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial
adviser and Allen & Overy as legal adviser to aid with
activities such as asset valuations and due diligence, AHAB
said.
