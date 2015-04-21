DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Arabia's Ahmad Hamad
Algosaibi and Brothers (AHAB) said on Tuesday it will put an
improved offer to its creditors in the coming weeks in a fresh
attempt to reach a settlement.
The family conglomerate collapsed in 2009 along with Saad
Group, a separate Saudi business empire led by Maan al-Sanea,
since when the two have been battling over who was to blame for
the issues which affected their respective conglomerates.
AHAB has direct liabilities to banks and financial
institutions worth around $6 billion, it disclosed in May 2014,
when it made an initial offer to repay creditors a minimum of 20
cents on every dollar owed.
In a statement on Tuesday AHAB said it had agreed with the
steering committee, the five-member group charged with
negotiating on the behalf of creditors, to present improved
settlement terms to the full claimant group.
The improved terms, which were not disclosed in the
statement, would be put to creditors at a meeting to be
scheduled "in the coming weeks", it added.
"We have moved our position significantly and, without
question, this deal represents the best option for financial
institutions seeking recoveries," said Simon Charlton, acting
chief executive and chief restructuring officer of AHAB.
Ninety of 109 identified claimants, representing
approximately 60 percent of the overall debt, are formally
involved in the settlement process or have written to AHAB to
say they will participate, the statement said.
The previous offer from AHAB had proposed paying 10 percent
of claims upfront, with a further 10 percent paid after five
years. Further returns to creditors would come from any
recoveries from various lawsuits brought by AHAB.
Any final settlement with creditors would still require the
approval of the Saudi Arabian authorities, with assent to be
sought "upon receiving support from the wider claimant group".
The five-member steering committee comprises Arab Banking
Corporation, BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD
, Fortress Investment Group and Standard
Chartered.
BNP, ENBD and Standard Chartered all declined to comment
when contacted by Reuters. ABC didn't immediately respond to a
request for comment. Fortress Investment Group and
representatives for Saad Group couldn't immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)