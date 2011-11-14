* NBAD, Stanchart, HSBC are arrangers
* First tranche $500 mln part of upto $3 bln programme
* Al Hilal seeks rating before year-end
(Adds quote, details, background)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Nov 14 Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal
Bank has picked three banks to arrange its debut Islamic bond,
or sukuk, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday,
with the deal expected to emerge in the first quarter of 2012,
one of them added.
Standard Chartered, HSBC and National Bank
of Abu Dhabi have been mandated by unlisted Al Hilal
for a benchmark-sized deal under a bond programme which could be
worth up to $3 billion, one source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
The Islamic lender, wholly-owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment
Council (ADIC), is in the process of getting ratings for the
bank and the potential notes, and expects this to be completed
before the year-end, said the source.
"The bank is looking at a programme of $1 to $3 billion in
total, the first tranche will be $500 million with an issuance
likely in first quarter 2012," the source said, asking not to be
identified as the information was not yet public.
Set up in 2008, the bank earned its first profit of 140
million dirhams ($38.12 million) in 2010. The lender was one of
two Abu Dhabi banks to subscribe to a $5 billion bond under the
Dubai government's $20 billion bond programme late in 2009,
during the Dubai's debt crisis.
Al Hilal has an authorised capital of 4 billion dirhams and
a paid-up capital of 2 billion dirhams. It also set up
Kazakhstan's first Islamic bank last year.
Two other Abu Dhabi banks are seen issuing a sukuk before
the end of the year.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has picked banks for an
Islamic bond which could launch this week, and Abu Dhabi Islamic
Bank kicks off roadshows later this week for a
potential benchmark-sized bond. A benchmark bond is usually $500
million.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)