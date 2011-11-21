* Company considering opportunities in U. S., CIS, Africa
* Some smaller deals due to close before end-2011
* Eyes various financing options to fund growth plans
(Adds details, quotes)
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, NOV 21 - Saudi Arabia-based retailer Fawaz
Abdulaziz Alhokair Co is eyeing small and medium-sized
acquisitions and may consider tapping the bond markets to raise
capital in the future, the company's chief financial officer
said on Monday.
"There are many opportunities. We are looking at the region
and also outside, including the U.S., Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) countries and Africa," Abdulrahman
Moulay, the group chief financial officer (CFO) told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"We expect to close some of the smaller acquisition deals
before the end of the year," he added.
Alhokair has 75 franchises in the Middle East and 1,300
stores worldwide. Its franchises include international brands
such as Zara, Marks & Spencer's, Gap,
Aldo, Monsoon, Accessorize and Topshop.
Moulay said the market is benefiting from strong economic
growth in the kingdom and the retail sector is facing excellent
growth.
The company is also looking at various financing options to
fund its growth plans.
"The market is now very attractive for debt products given
low interest rate environment. The 2012 window is very important
and though there are no immediate plans, we are looking at all
options for financing," said Moulay.
In March, the firm announced plans to set up a joint venture
with Burberry to market and sell the British luxury
goods group's products. Alhokair will hold a 40 percent stake in
the Riyadh-based company.
(Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rachna Uppal)