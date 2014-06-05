DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz
Abdulaziz Alhokair Co has signed a 1 billion riyal
($266.6 million) Islamic loan maturing in March 2021, it said on
Thursday, to help repay loans and fund expansion.
The loan is repayable by semi-annual instalments starting 18
months from June 4, the date of agreement, a bourse statement
said.
Samba Financial Group's investment banking arm
arranged the loan, while Gulf International Bank, National
Commercial Bank, Arab Bank, Saudi Hollandi Bank
and National Bank of Kuwait are
participating lenders, the statement added.
Alhokair, the Saudi Arabian retailer which franchises brands
such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, said
last week it plans to issue a debut riyal-denominated sukuk.
The firm operates across 20 markets, predominantly in the
Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States, and has been
expanding both on its own and through acquisitions - including
the purchase of Spanish clothing brand Blanco earlier this year.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals)
