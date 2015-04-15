* Alibaba Health buys online pharmacy ops from Alibaba Group
unit, investor
* To issue shares and convertible bonds to fund deal
* Alibaba Health shares almost double on trade resumption
SHANGHAI, April 15 Chinese e-commerce firm
Alibaba Group Holding is injecting its online pharmacy
operations into a Hong Kong-listed affiliate in a $2.5 billion
deal to consolidate its healthcare enterprise and ride a boom in
online health-related business.
Shares in the affiliate, Alibaba Health Information
Technology Limited, nearly doubled early on Wednesday
after the announcement, resuming trading after being suspended
since March 20.
Under the deal, Alibaba Health will buy 100 percent of the
online pharmacy operations from a wholly owned subsidiary of
Alibaba Group and another investor for HK$19.45 billion ($2.5
billion). It will issue shares and bonds to fund the purchase,
with the shares priced at HK$5.28 each.
"We expect that this integration will enable Alibaba Group
to build a healthcare ecosystem that can utilize e-commerce, big
data and other technologies to improve the healthcare supply
chain," Alibaba Group chief operating officer Daniel Zhang said
in a statement.
Online pharmacies are currently limited to selling
over-the-counter medicines and healthcare products such as cough
remedies and vitamin tablets, but China is gearing up to open
the over 1 trillion yuan ($161 billion) prescription drug market
to online pharmacy operators like Alibaba Health, JD.com
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Beijing hopes to boost retail drug sales at pharmacy chains
and online, and wrestle some sales away from hospitals, which
currently control around three-quarters of drug sales.
Alibaba said there were currently 186 online-licensed
pharmacies on its Tmall online marketplace. Gross merchandise
value (GMV) of those businesses for the financial year ended
March 31, 2015 was approximately 4.74 billion yuan, it said.
After the consolidation, consumers will still to be able to
access online pharmacies through Tmall.
The deal, which is subject to approval by independent
shareholders of Alibaba Health, is expected to be completed in
the third quarter this year, raising Alibaba Group's effective
equity ownership of Alibaba Health to about 53 percent from 38
percent and making it a consolidated subsidiary, it said.
Rivals such as Tencent Holdings, JD.com and Baidu
have all made moves to get into China's online
healthcare market, seen as a potential cure for a fragmented and
opaque market controlled by state-run distributors and
hospitals.
"All these online healthcare services will help better
integrate asymmetrical and highly fragmented healthcare services
in China," said Goldman Sachs healthcare analyst Wei Du in a
recent report.
($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2073 yuan)
