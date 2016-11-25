SAO PAULO Nov 25 Aliansce Shopping Centers SA
is eyeing several acquisition targets across Brazil's mall
industry as a way to fuel growth in the near term, although
prices seem too stretched at this point, Chief Executive Officer
Renato Rique said on Friday.
As part of that strategy, Aliansce could seek
partners to jointly bid for the 35 percent stake that General
Growth Properties Inc has in upscale mall Shopping
Leblon in the city of Rio de Janeiro, he said. Aliansce could
sell non-essential assets to help fund new purchases, he and
other executives said at an investor gathering in São Paulo.
($1 = 3.4301 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)