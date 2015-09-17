* M&A spree tops $6 bln in year since IPO
* Investments include electronics retailer, robot maker
* 1 year on from biggest IPO, shares below listing price
* E-commerce giant faces China transition challenge
* Acquisitions part of coordinated strategy - Alibaba
By Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 17 A year since it went
public in the biggest stock listing ever, China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd has spent more than $6 billion on
everything from an electronics store chain to a robot maker. As
shares hover below their debut price, investors in the
e-commerce giant wonder just when it will all pay off.
The seemingly scattershot approach to deals has left
shareholders asking how Jack Ma's baby, once the darling of
bourses, analysts and investors alike, will pull new businesses
together to manage a vital transition.
From dominance of a surging China, it must cope with
saturation in a slowing economy where shoppers are beginning to
tighten their belts. At the same time, smaller rival JD.com
Inc's growing market share is cause for concern -
especially as it's backed by Alibaba nemesis Tencent Holdings
Ltd.
"They are trying to do too many things at once," said John
Ettinger, a co-portfolio manager of the $5.6 billion Federated
Kaufmann fund, which has owned Alibaba shares since the fanfare
of the initial public offering.
Close to $140 billion has been wiped off the company's
market value since last November's peak. The shares have fallen
28 percent since the end of their Sept. 19 opening day surge,
versus a 0.8 percent fall in the S&P 500.
Alibaba Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai painted the
acquisitions strategy as a coordinated game of chess in an
interview with Reuters last week.
Still, Alibaba's transition to mobile shopping from
more-lucrative PCs has been slower than expected and in August
it reported its worst recorded quarterly growth in revenue and
transaction volume. With the latter expected to fall further, a
flurry of brokerages have cut targets; one lone analyst
recommends selling.
FROM TAXIS TO FOOTBALL
The $6 billion-plus in M&A activity since the IPO has
highlighted an expansion strategy that's nothing if not diverse.
Since 2013, investments by Alibaba and affiliates stack up to
more than $16 billion, by Reuters' calculations, in sectors such
as taxi hailing, pharmaceuticals, financial media, postal
services and half a football club.
Publicly available data suggests an underwhelming
performance so far by several investments.
Shares in microblog platform Weibo Corp, retailer
Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, online video firm
Youku Tudou Inc and mobile dating firm Momo Inc
have underperformed the broader markets since Alibaba
pumped cash into them.
Even those whose shares have gained have struggled to make
profit. Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd has lost money for
the past 18 months, while Alibaba Health Information Technology
Ltd hasn't been profitable since early 2012; its
losses have only increased.
An Alibaba spokesman said the firm was optimistic about
these companies' prospects and had communicated there would be
losses early on, but declined to comment on other investments.
Some of these deals do tie into broader strategies to
improve the e-commerce firm's logistics, and expand into new
areas like digital entertainment and Internet finance.
But some say Alibaba - cash-rich from years of wildfire
growth - is spending big and wide in search of success beyond
its central business as the threats of shrinking margins,
slowing growth and dangerous rivals loom.
"They're trying to hedge their bets in several directions,"
said Richard Kramer, the London-based founder of Arete Research.
"I think they realise that there's going to be natural limits to
their core business."
In February, Alibaba invested $590 million in obscure
Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co to compete in a
market which is already saturated and seeing margins flatten and
competition intensify.
The online giant has even gone big to get into a sector
whose business it helped disrupt. In August, Alibaba paid a
hefty 146 times Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd's
earnings to take a $4.6 billion stake in the brick-and-mortar
electronics retailer, an investment it says is a logistics play.
Still, the company's growth and entrepreneurial success
story remains a draw for many. Most brokerage target prices are
above the current level, and analysts like Chi Tsang, with HSBC
in Hong Kong, remain bullish.
"We're just stuck in this negative vortex, where people
don't like China...and now it's a 'broken IPO', which has added
even more insult to injury," he said. "The stock is cheap, it's
very cheap."
