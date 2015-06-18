BEIJING, June 18 China's Ant Financial Services
Group, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
internet finance affiliate, closed a private placement valuing
the unit at about $45 billion, a person familiar with the matter
said Thursday.
Ant Financial sold stakes to external investors, including
China Development Bank Capital Co and a holding company
affiliated with David Yu, the co-founder of Alibaba Executive
Chairman Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital, the
person said, adding that they did not know how much was raised.
China's National Social Security Fund acquired about 5
percent, the person said. On its official Weibo microblog, Ant
Financial confirmed the fund had invested, reflecting the faith
in Ant Financial's future growth and profit.
David Yu had previously bought shares in Ant Financial, but
with his holding firm's stake increase he and other external
investors now hold 12.4 percent of the company, according to the
person.
Part of the reason Ant Financial is so valuable is that it
operates Alipay, the crown jewel in Alibaba's e-commerce empire,
which allows shoppers and merchants to make online transactions
easily in China's otherwise unmodernised payment processing
environment.
Beijing has also given Ant Financial the green light to run
an internet bank and wealth management products, among other
things. The motive is to shake up China's stodgy and
conservative finance sector, where traditional state-owned banks
have underserved smaller business and individual borrowers.
State-run Shanghai Securities News had reported in February
that Ant Financial was seeking to raise up to $4 billion in
private placement of shares.
An Ant Financial spokeswoman was not immediately available
for comment by telephone.
China Development Bank could not immediately be reached for
a comment.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ismail Shakil; Additional
reporting by Shu Zhang, editing by David Evans)