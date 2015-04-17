BEIJING, April 17 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
deepened its push into the automotive business on
Friday, saying it had struck a partnership with Shanghai General
Motors (GM) to offer online sales and financing for GM
cars.
Currently, Shanghai GM's Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet
brands are available for sale on Alibaba's TMall.com website,
and the two companies said they would collaborate by using
Alibaba's big data analysis to serve ads to prospective car
buyers, offer loans and provide after-market services.
Alibaba, the world's biggest e-comemrce company, unveiled
this week the creation of a new "smart living" division that
would link Internet-related services to various kinds of
everyday products, from televisions and home appliances to cars.
Almost 50 car brands and 10,000 dealerships have partnered
with Alibaba in China, the company said.
Last month, Chinese auto maker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
said it would join forces with the e-commerce
company to invest 1 billion yuan ($161 million) in a fund to
develop Internet-connected cars.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Mark Potter)