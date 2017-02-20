SHANGHAI Feb 20 Chinese tech giant Alibaba
Group Holdings Ltd has formed a strategic partnership
with supermarket operator Bailian Group, extending its push into
bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.
Alibaba has also struck a recent deal for a stake in
retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd and is seeking
to take a controlling stake in Intime Retail Group Co Ltd
.
Bailian and Alibaba will initially cooperate on supply chain
technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities as well as
integrating Alipay payments with Bailian Group's existing
membership program.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)