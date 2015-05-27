SHANGHAI May 27 China's banking regulator has
granted permission to operate to MYbank, the online bank
affiliated with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd.
Alibaba-linked Ant Financial said in April it planned for
the bank to launch in June as China's internet companies
increasingly encroach upon the turf of traditional
banks.
MYbank and rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's online
WeBank are among several recently approved private banks, as
Beijing looks to shake up its stodgy and largely state-owned
finance industry.
Ant Financial will hold a 30 percent stake in MYbank, while
subsidiaries of Fosun International Ltd and Wanxiang
Group will hold 25 percent and 18 percent stakes, respectively.
