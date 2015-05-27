(Adds comment from MYbank, detail)
SHANGHAI May 27 China's banking regulator has
given a green light to MYbank, the online bank affiliated with
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, to
start operating.
The bank, owned in part by Alibaba-linked Ant Financial, is
expected to launch in June as China's internet companies
increasingly encroach upon the turf of traditional
banks.
"MYbank is an important milestone for Ant Financial's
development to provide financial services for small and micro
enterprises and individuals," Yu Shengfa, head of MYbank, said
in comments emailed to Reuters by Ant Financial.
Ant Financial had made 400 billion yuan ($64.5 billion)
worth of micro-loans to more than 1.6 million small companies by
the end of April with a bad debt ratio of around 1 percent, Ant
said.
Ant Financial will hold a 30 percent stake in MYbank, while
subsidiaries of Fosun International Ltd and Wanxiang
Group will hold 25 percent and 18 percent stakes, respectively.
Ant Financial is itself controlled by Alibaba Executive
Chairman Jack Ma and other senior Alibaba executives.
MYbank and rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's online
WeBank are among several private banks recently approved by the
regulators as Beijing looks to shake up its stodgy and largely
state-owned finance industry.
MYbank was approved to open with a registered capital of 4
billion yuan ($645 million), the China Banking Regulatory
Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 6.2011 yuan)
