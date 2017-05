June 16 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : * Alibaba Group and Foxconn Technology Group in talks to jointly invest about

$500 million in Snapdeal.com - WSJ * Alibaba and Foxconn decided to take a combined 10 percent stake in Snapdeal

though the deal still needs regulatory approval in India - WSJ, citing a

source * Source text for Eikon (on.wsj.com/1BfhChk) *