SHANGHAI, April 10 Alibaba Group,
China's largest e-commerce company, said on Wednesday Maggie Wu
will be appointed as the firm's chief financial officer from May
10.
Wu has been working as the company's deputy CFO since
October 2011. Wu joined Alibaba in 2007 as the CFO of an Alibaba
unit, Alibaba.com, said the official Alibaba blog, Alizila.
Before Alibaba, Wu was an audit partner with KPMG in
Beijing.
Joe Tsai, Alibaba's current CFO, will become an executive
vice chairman in charge of overseeing Alibaba's strategic
investments and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders.
Last month, Alibaba chose Jonathan Lu, its chief data
officer who has more than a decade of experience in executive
roles, to lead the company as it prepares to launch an initial
public offering. Lu's appointment also comes into effect from
May 10.