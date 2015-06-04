SHANGHAI, June 4 China's Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd will buy for $194 million an undisclosed stake in
domestic financial media firm China Business News (CBN), the
e-commerce giant said on Thursday, adding to its growing clout
in financial services.
The deal with CBN, part of Shanghai Media Group, will
involve setting up a financial data and information platform
targeting the China's fast-growing investment community, Alibaba
said in a statement.
Alibaba's stake will bolster Executive Chairman Jack Ma's
already extensive holdings in China's financial sector, where he
is aiming to build an array of online services to challenge
state-owned banks and financial institutions.
Ma's interests in the financial sector include Ant
Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba which operates China's
biggest online payment processing service.
The financial data platform with CBN will target small and
medium sized companies (SMEs) as well as investors and financial
decision markers, the statement said.
The deal confirms reports on Wednesday that Alibaba would
strike a deal with Shanghai Media Group.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)