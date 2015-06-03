BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 3 Chinese e-commerce
company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest in
financial media outlet China Business Network in a deal set to
be announced on Thursday, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.
The investment in China Business Network, part of Shanghai
Media Group (SMG), will be worth more than 1 billion yuan ($161
million), said Sina.com, Sohu.com and QQ.com, citing unnamed
sources familiar with the matter and unnamed people at Alibaba.
Two people with knowledge of the deal, who weren't
authorised to speak to media, told Reuters an investment could
be announced as soon as Thursday, but did not know the financial
details.
An Alibaba spokeswoman declined comment. SMG and China
Business Network were not immediately available for comment
outside normal business hours.
A stake in a financial media outlet could help round out
Alibaba founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma's already
extensive holdings in China's financial industry. His aim is to
build an array of online services to challenge the country's
state-owned banks and other institutions in the sector.
These holdings have been acquired through various companies
of Ma's and include Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba which
operates China's biggest online payment processing service.
Investments by Ma or his companies can send their targets'
shares skyrocketing. On Monday, Reorient Group Ltd, a
Hong Kong-listed financial services provider, nearly tripled in
value after a fund backed by the billionaire agreed to invest
HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) for a controlling stake.
Alibaba's investment in China Business Network would not be
the first partnership between Ma and SMG in financial
information services.
Last November, Ant and SMG said they would jointly invest
390 million yuan in Shanghai Gildata Inc, a subsidiary of
financial software firm Hundsun Technologies Inc.
Shanghai Gildata is a data services provider that competes with
Thomson Reuters Corp and Bloomberg L.P.
Ma had previously invested 3.3 billion yuan to take a
controlling interest in Hundsun.
($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Paul Carsten in
Shanghai; Editing by Jason Subler and David Holmes)