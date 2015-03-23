* Lock-up on 437 million shares expired on Wednesday
HONG KONG, March 23 China could make billions of
dollars from taxing gains made by employees of e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group who are free to sell their shares for the
first time since its IPO, as the country tightens up its leaky
mechanisms for tax collection.
On Wednesday, a six-month lock-up period for the recently
New York-listed stock expired, allowing insiders who bought 437
million shares prior to the IPO to sell their stock, though 100
million of them are subject to trading restrictions that apply
to employees until the company reports results in May.
The total lock-up represents roughly 18 percent of Alibaba's
shares, which if sold would fetch just over $37 billion at
Friday's closing price.
Although Alibaba did not disclose the identity of the
shareholders subject to the lock-up, many will be taxable in
China, where most of its 22,000 people are employed, and its
share scheme is subject to a number of controls that will help
ensure China gets its tax.
Current and former employees hold around 26.7 percent of the
company, having built up holdings through stock options and
other incentives since 1999, according to a Reuters report from
June using IPO securities filings.
Those subject to the expiring lock-up will have obtained
their shares at different times and costs, so the gains figure
is unknown, but the tax is expected to reach billions of dollars
for China's State Administration of Taxation (SAT).
While tax on employee compensation is withheld by employers,
tax on share sales must be declared by employees, meaning it's
typically harder for the authorities to track.
It is not uncommon for employees participating in Chinese
company stock incentive schemes to transfer their shares to
offshore trusts in the Cayman or British Virgin Islands to avoid
tax, according to a person who helps create such structures.
But Alibaba's newly minted millionaires won't escape the
gaze of the tax inspector, said a Beijing-based accountant.
"Because it was such a large IPO, the tax bureau will for
sure be monitoring that."
PREPPED AND POISED
Jacky Chu, a partner in the China tax practice at PwC, said
the SAT was very familiar with this kind of stock option
arrangement and would be poised to act.
"The tax officials are smart enough to know that there
should be money coming in, and over the last few years the SAT
has been targeting equity income," he said.
A spokesman for Alibaba said employees were responsible for
reporting share sale gains to the tax authorities, but the
company had registered its stock incentive plan with the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which controls how
much money goes in and out of China.
It added that Alibaba "withholds capital gain tax from
proceeds of share sales that can be repatriated back to China"
through a channel stipulated by SAFE.
Although the United States does not generally tax
non-resident foreigners on profits from the sale of U.S.-listed
shares, China taxes Chinese residents 20 percent on capital
gains, wherever made.
While the potential tax windfall is tiny relative to China's
total fiscal revenue of 14 trillion yuan ($2.26 trillion) last
year, it reflects the government's more rigorous stance on tax.
According to U.S. securities filings, Alibaba employees who
participated in the company's stock incentive schemes and who
are Chinese citizens or year-long residents were required to
register with SAFE once the company went public.
"Failure to complete the SAFE registrations may subject them
to fines and legal sanctions and may also limit the ability to
make payment under our equity incentive plans or receive
dividends or sales proceeds," the document said.
SAFE did not respond to requests for comment. The SAT would
not comment on Alibaba but confirmed overseas gains by Chinese
residents are subject to 20 percent tax.
A larger lock-up of more than a billion shares held by
insiders including founder Jack Ma and Yahoo! Inc
expires in September.
($1 = 6.1954 Chinese yuan renminbi)
