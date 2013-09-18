By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Sept 18 Alibaba Group, whose
plans to go public could value the company at over $100 billion,
may soon have their apps pre-installed on China Telecom's
mobile phones, said a source familiar with
negotiations between the two firms.
Alibaba signed a strategic agreement with China Telecom on
Monday but did not disclose details of the deal.
"Areas of potential collaboration going forward include
pre-installing China Telecom contract mobile phones with Alibaba
Group applications," said the source.
These apps include Taobao Marketplace and Laiwang, Alibaba's
social messaging app.
Tencent Holdings launched a WeChat SIM card on
China Unicom in August. The SIM card gives users extra
data specifically for use on Tencent's wildly popular WeChat
social messaging app, which now has 236 million active users.
Baidu Inc, China's dominant search engine provider
valued at $49 billion, already has its apps widely pre-installed
on Chinese smartphones.
Alibaba's apps will mostly be installed on China Telecom's
3G subscription smartphones. The carrier, China's smallest of
three, has a 26.48 percent share of the country's total 341.32
million 3G subscribers, according to carrier data for July.
Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, China's three largest internet
companies, have been ramping up efforts to cash in on China's
rapidly growing mobile internet market.
Alibaba is preparing for an up to $15 billion initial public
offering either this year or the next.
Baidu acquired NetDragon Websoft Inc's 91 Wireless
app store for $1.85 billion in August. Alibaba bought stakes
this year in Sina Corp's social-networking website
Weibo and in navigation and maps firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd
.
Morgan Stanley estimates China's mobile Internet market
could more than treble to around $30 billion by 2015, driven by
a surge in demand for mobile gaming, advertising, and
e-commerce.