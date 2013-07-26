BEIJING, July 26 Chinese sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp. is in unspecified talks with
Alibaba Group, the official People's Daily reported on Friday.
The paper said CIC mentioned the discussions at a briefing
for Chinese media on Friday, but did not disclose the nature of
them and did not give details.
CIC invested in Alibaba in September last year to help the
group fund a partial buy-back of Yahoo! Inc's stake in
the e-commerce company. Alibaba is currently preparing an
initial public offering, after delisting subsidiary Alibaba.com
in 2012.
Alibaba was not immediately available for comment.