BEIJING, July 26 Chinese sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp (CIC) is in unspecified talks with Alibaba
Group, the official People's Daily reported on Friday, citing
deputy director of public relations and international
cooperation for CIC Liu Fangyu.
The paper said CIC mentioned the discussions at a
briefing for Chinese media on Friday, but did not disclose the
nature of them and did not give details.
CIC invested around $2 billion in Alibaba in September last
year to help the group fund a partial buy-back of Yahoo! Inc's
stake in the e-commerce company. Alibaba is currently
preparing an initial public offering, after delisting subsidiary
Alibaba.com in 2012.
Alibaba was not immediately available for comment, while CIC
declined to comment.