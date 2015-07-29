(Removes reference to investment timeframe in 1st paragraph)
BEIJING, July 29 China's Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest $1 billion into
its Aliyun cloud computing arm to challenge Amazon.com Inc's
lucrative Web Services division, opening a global front
in the battle between the two e-commerce giants.
With the global cloud computing market estimated by analysts
to be worth about $20 billion, Alibaba said in a statement the
investment would go toward setting up new Aliyun data centres in
the Middle East, Singapore, Japan and Europe. The firm also
plans to strike business partnerships with telecom and
enterprise technology providers in those regions.
Although Alibaba and Amazon have so far avoided competing
directly in their core business of e-commerce outside China,
Aliyun's international expansion takes aim squarely at Amazon
Web Services (AWS), an increasingly central and profitable
division of the Seattle-based company.
Amazon shares soared last week after the company reported,
among other items, an 81 percent revenue increase for AWS, which
hosts Web customers like Netflix Inc and Airbnb.
Simon Hu, the president of Aliyun and former head of
Alibaba's microfinance arm, said in an interview that Aliyun had
focused on the Chinese market in its first six years but has now
attained the technological maturity to challenge U.S. cloud
players like AWS, Microsoft Corp and IBM Corp.
"Our goal is to overtake Amazon in four years, whether
that's in customers, technology, or worldwide scale," Hu said.
"Amazon, Microsoft and others have already laid the groundwork
for us by educating the markets about cloud in the U.S. and
Europe, so we have an even better opportunity to join in the
competition."
As it expands, Aliyun will face stiff competition from some
of the biggest names in technology. Amazon led the global cloud
infrastructure market with a 28 percent share in 2014, trailed
by Microsoft, IBM and Google Inc at 10, 7 and 5
percent, respectively, according to Synergy Research Group.
After Amazon made a limited "beta" entry into China last
year, where cloud adoption rates by businesses are far lower
than in the rest of the world, Aliyun opened a data centre in
Silicon Valley in March to serve U.S. customers.
Although Amazon counts some of the largest companies on the
Internet among its 1 million customers, Aliyun says it has
amassed 1.4 million customers - amounting to over 20 percent
market share in China - largely thanks to the countless Chinese
sellers who host their online storefronts with Alibaba.
Aliyun also said Wednesday it had teamed up with Chinese
enterprise software provider Yonyou to offer cloud
infrastructure services to Yonyou's customers.
Hu said the partnership would help promote cloud adoption in
China, which had considerable room for growth as the government
continues its campaign to digitise Chinese industry.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten; Editing by Kennethh
Maxwell)