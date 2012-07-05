SHANGHAI, July 5 China's Alibaba Group said on
Thursday a former general manager of its group-buying website
has been detained by police for allegedly accepting bribes.
Yan Limin, who was the general manager of the Juhuasuan
website, was removed from his position in March for gross
misconduct, Alibaba's e-commerce unit, Taobao, said in a
statement.
The statement said Hangzhou police have detained Yan on
suspicion of taking bribes and said investigations are
continuing.
Yan could not be reached for comment with an Alibaba
spokeswoman saying he remains in police custody.
Between January to June, Alibaba Group has investigated and
punished 28 of its employees for misconduct with seven cases
referred to authorities for further action.
In February 2011, Alibaba Group's business-to-business
website, Alibaba.com, saw its chief executive and chief
operating officer resign after a spike in fraudulent
transactions on the platform.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)